Ryley, Edward A. III September 21, 1928 - February 24, 2020 Age 91, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Mildred; parents, Edward Jr. and Bertha Ryley; brother, Gary; son-in-law, Ed Rigg. Survived by daughter, Linda Rigg; son, Dana (Paula) Ryley; brothers, Kent (Doris) and Keith (Sandy) Ryley; grandchildren: Stacy, Scott, Travis, Danielle, Nicole; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:30-7pm. CELEBRATION OF ED'S LIFE: Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

