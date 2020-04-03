Rydstrom, Doris E. December 16, 1932 - April 1, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Liz Petersen; sister, Joan Stork; brother, Lloyd Vogt. Survived by husband, Bill; son, Charles; son-in-law, Gregg Petersen; grandson, Cole Petersen; sisters, Dorothy Vogt and Opal Miller. VISITATION: Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel (Social distancing will be enforced). A private service will be held at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church on April 6, 2020, 10:30am. To watch a livestream of the service, use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/DivineShepherdLutheranChurch. Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church or American Cancer Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

