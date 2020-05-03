Rydel, J. Boyd June 9, 1953 - April 29, 2020 Of Omaha, Boyd was preceded in death by parents, John and Georgia Rydel; son, Daniel. He is survived by wife, Cheryl; daughter, Sara (Eamon) Lawless; grandchildren, Savanna (Zach) Lawless, Noah Lawless, A.J. Rydel, and Aiden Lawless; great-grandchildren, Carter Guy and Elliot Guy; siblings, Russell (Caroline) Rydel and Robin Rydel Hall; and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

