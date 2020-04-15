Rydberg, Joshua Adam March 20, 1979 - April 7, 2020 Survived by wife Anita (Watkins) Rydberg; daughter Liliana; parents Michael and Nancy Rydberg; sister Katie Parrack (Sterling); nephews Dalton and Tyler Parrack; countless other friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up for his wife and daughters at go fund me.com/f/Anita-and-Lilliana.

