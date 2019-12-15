Ryckman, Lulu Mae (Stansberry) April 24, 1921 - December 8, 2019 Having lived a wonderful life full of love and service, Lu left this life for the blessing of eternal life. She is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. Kirk Ryckman (Debbie) of Omaha, NE; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Ryckman of N. Adams, MA; grandchildren: Kristina Reid (Keith), Adam Ryckman (Jenn), David Ryckman (Jennifer), Mary Breewood (Andy), Kara Chappell (Commander Ryan - U.S.N.) and Lauren Ballou (Casey); and 15 great-grandchildren. Lu was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Dave; her eldest son, Rev. Jim Ryckman; daughter-in-law, Sharlene and her only brother, Cecil. She gave service to her communities of Springfield, MO and Saginaw, MI through work with United Way and Meals on Wheels. She was a P.E.O. She served her church, the Presbyterian Church (USA), as a Stephen Minister, a Stephen Leader, and moderator of the Women's Association. Through the church she was called and was ordained as both a Deacon and an Elder. She loved sewing, cooking, and doing for others. She made no enemies in this life. She was a good listener, a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a carrier of kindness and a joy to know. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 17th,11am, Presbyterian Church of the Cross, (1517 S. 114th St.) followed by a luncheon. Memorials may be sent to Presbyterian Church of the Cross. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.