Ryckman, Lulu Mae (Stansberry)

Ryckman, Lulu Mae (Stansberry) April 24, 1921 - December 8, 2019 Having lived a wonderful life full of love and service, Lu left this life for the blessing of eternal life. She is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. Kirk Ryckman (Debbie) of Omaha, NE; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Ryckman of N. Adams, MA; grandchildren: Kristina Reid (Keith), Adam Ryckman (Jenn), David Ryckman (Jennifer), Mary Breewood (Andy), Kara Chappell (Commander Ryan - U.S.N.) and Lauren Ballou (Casey); and 15 great-grandchildren. Lu was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Dave; her eldest son, Rev. Jim Ryckman; daughter-in-law, Sharlene and her only brother, Cecil. She gave service to her communities of Springfield, MO and Saginaw, MI through work with United Way and Meals on Wheels. She was a P.E.O. She served her church, the Presbyterian Church (USA), as a Stephen Minister, a Stephen Leader, and moderator of the Women's Association. Through the church she was called and was ordained as both a Deacon and an Elder. She loved sewing, cooking, and doing for others. She made no enemies in this life. She was a good listener, a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a carrier of kindness and a joy to know. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 17th,11am, Presbyterian Church of the Cross, (1517 S. 114th St.) followed by a luncheon. Memorials may be sent to Presbyterian Church of the Cross. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

