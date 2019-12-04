,

Ryba, Betty L. August 14, 1944 - November 28, 2019 Survived by husband, Bob; children, Christie Ryba, Greg Ryba (Marissa), and Jeff Ryba (Brittney); grandchildren: Brooke, Bethany, Kaspar, and Isadora; siblings: Ron Freking (Janice), Sr. Marilyn Freking, Sr. Carole Freking, and Roseann Harvat (Tom); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 6th, 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q. St.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Sister Water Project - Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

