Ryba, Betty L. August 14, 1944 - November 28, 2019 MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 6th, 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q. St.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Sister Water Project, Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

