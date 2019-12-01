Ryba, Betty L.

Ryba, Betty L. August 14, 1944 - November 28, 2019 Survived by husband Bob; children, Christie Ryba, Greg Ryba (Marissa), and Jeff Ryba (Brittney); grandchildren, Brooke, Bethany, Kasper, and Isadora; siblings, Ron Freking (Janice), Sr. Marilyn Freking, Sr. Carole Freking, and Roseann Harvat (Tom); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at the West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 6, 10:30am at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, 96th & Q. Memorials to: the Sister Water Project, or Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

