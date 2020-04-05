Ryan, Timothy E.

Ryan, Timothy E. August 28, 1952 - March 31, 2020 Age 67. Preceded in death by mother, Betty Claire; infant sister, Mary Anne. Survived by father, Jack; sons, Scott, John (Olivia); daughter, Katie Koch (Dustin); brothers, Terry (Kathy), Pat (Terri), Dan (Julie); and sister, Liz Culver (Jerry); many nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime member Omaha Plumbers Union Local 16. Retired to Scottsdale, AZ. Memorials to the family, c/o Liz Culver, 5923 Poppleton Ave., Omaha, NE 68106

