Ryan, Robert Willis May 9, 1948 - March 24, 2020 R.W. "Bob" Ryan was born in Boston MA, the son of Robert and Ruth Mayer of Bridgewater, MA. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School where he was an alter boy before graduating from Rosendale High School in 1967. His passion and love for cars started as a young boy and after graduation he pursued his passion, moving from truck mechanic to auto mechanic, body and paint repair and even performance modifications. In 1972 he met the love of his life, Gail. They were married in 1976 and moved to Omaha in 1979. There he got his Nebraska dealers license working in dealership service management at H.P. Smith Ford. After becoming an expert on the workings of all cars he started Auto Evaluators in 1983, Omaha's only full time specialty auto appraiser for classic and collectable cars. Later becoming USA AUTO APPRAISERS, he gained his ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification in brake and engine systems, was a member of the A.O.A. (the Association of Online Appraisers), a member of the N.A.D.A. (National Auto Dealers Association) Classic Car Advisory Board, and a registered auto expert with the "AskMe.com" Web site. During his time in appraising he helped certify the bus on which Rosa Parks took her famous 1960's ride in Montgomery, AL. He even appraised "The Batmobile" to name just a few. His work also helped charities, aiding in setting up the Kidney Foundation's original program that allows charitable donations of used cars to benefit the foundation. With his Web site usaautoappraisers.com he did appraisals from Manila to Istanbul. His wide range of expertise helped in the legal arena also, as he was a Court-Tested Expert witness for litigation of all types and worked with many attorneys in the Omaha area. Securing his services meant ending up ahead. He was an absolute car nut and had motor oil running through his veins. He followed his passion for cars his entire life. He semi-retired in 2011. Bob is survived by his wife, Gail Ryan; his four children, Tom Ryan, Daniel Ryan, Alexander Ryan, and Brittany Ryan; and one grandchild, Julian Daniels of Omaha. He is also survived by his one sister, Elena Mayer-Haines of South Dartmouth, MA; and his two brothers, John Mayer of Taunton MA, and Michael Mayer of Norton, MA. A Prayer Service will be held at St Stephen the Martyr Church on May 9th at 10:30am. Followed by MASS and Reception at a later date.
