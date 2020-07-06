Ryan, Rev. Steven P. May 15, 1952 - July 2, 2020 VISITATION begins Tuesday, July 7, 4pm at 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Private Family Services will be held Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church on Creighton University Campus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Creighton Preparatory School, or the American Cancer Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

