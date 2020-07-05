Ryan, Rev. Steven P. May 15, 1952 - July 2, 2020 Rev. Steven Patrick Ryan was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Beatrice; sister Mona; brother Michael; and great-nephew Riley. He is survived by his siblings, Thomas (Pat), Mary (Tim) Novotny, and Kevin (Donna); 7 nephews; 3 nieces; 11 great-nephews; 5 great-nieces; 2 great-great nieces; and 1 great-great nephew. Steven was born in Okmulgee, OK on May 15, 1952. He graduated (1966) from Holy Cross Grade School and Creighton Preparatory School (1970), entering the Society of Jesus upon graduation. Received a B.A., Saint Louis University, 1975. Faculty member at Marquette University High School, 1976. Received Master of Arts in English from Loyola Marymount Univ. 1977. Facullty member Brophy Jesuit Prep, Phoenix, AZ 1977-1979. Ordinaton to Priesthood at St. John Church, Creighton University 1982. Recieved Master of Divinity, Jesuit School of Theology, Berkley, CA 1983. Associate Director of Campus Ministry, Univ. of San Francisco, CA 1983-1985. Teaching Fellowship 1987-1993, Ph.D, American Literature Univ. of Texas at Austin, TX 1994. Associate Pastor, St. Thomas More Church Austin, TX 1994-1997. Associate Pastor St. Luke Church Temple, Texas 1997-1999. Outreach Minister, Food for the Poor 1995-2002. Executive Director, Willa Cather Foundation, Red Cloud, NE 1999-2003. Incardinated into the Diocese of George, Georgetown, Guyana, South America 2000. Cross Catholic Outreach 2002-2012. Chaplain Creighton University School of Dentistry 2013-2020. VISITATION begins Tuesday, July 7, 4pm at 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Private Family Services will be held Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church on Creighton University Campus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Creighton Preparatory School or the American Cancer Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
