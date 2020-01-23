Ryan, Michael Joseph

Michael Joseph Ryan, formerly of Sioux City, went to his eternal resting place Saturday, January 18, 2020. Michael was born October 3, 1970, in Sioux City, to Pat and Lorraine Ryan. Michael was raised in Sioux City. He attended Blessed Sacrament and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School, where he was a star athlete. He received his Bachelors Degree from Iowa State University and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After college, Michael moved to California with his dog, Yukon, and lived and worked there for several years before returning to the Midwest. Michael loved dogs, football, and the outdoors. He was happiest spending time with his daughter, Taylor, who was the light of his life, and their loyal dog, Daisy. Michael adored his niece and nephews and loved being with his family. Michael was preceded in death by his father, John Patrick Ryan. He is survived by his daughter, Taylor; mother, Lorraine of Sioux City; brothers, Jake (Libby) of San Diego, CA., and Daniel (Suzanna) of Carlsbad, CA.; his sisters, Kathleen McClenahan (Tom) of Laguna Hills, CA., and Brigid Carman (Jeremy) of Highlands Ranch, CO.; one niece (Keely) and eight nephews (Cathal, Will, Cormac, Alex, John, Quinlan, Henry and Cudahy).
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at 10:30am Saturday, January 25, at St. John’s Catholic Parish Church in Omaha on the Creighton campus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund,c/o Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, PO Box 30370, 2200 N. 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68503, or online at outdoornebraska.gov.
