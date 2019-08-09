Ryan, James H., S.J.

Ryan, James H., S.J. Let us pray in thanksgiving for Fr. James Ryan, S.J. who was called to eternal life on July 28, 2019. He died at St. Camillus Jesuit Retirement Community in Wauwatosa, WI. His Mass of Christian Burial occurred on the evening of August 1, 2019 in the St Camillus Jesuit Community Chapel. He was a Jesuit for nearly 63 years and a priest for 50 years. He was born in Omaha on January 1, 1937. He attended Cathedral and St. Margaret Mary grade schools and graduated from Creighton Prep in 1955. He was ordained on June 6, 1969 at St. John's Church in Omaha. He worked for 24 years in Jesuit secondary schools at Campion in western Wisconsin and at Marquette High School Milwaukee twice, at Boston College High School, and at Creighton Prep. He worked for 18 years ministering to the pastoral needs of South Dakota Native Americans at St. Isaac Jogues parish in Rapid City, St. Francis Mission on the Rosebud Reservation and Holy Rosary Mission on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He served as superior for the Jesuits at Marquette High and at Creighton Prep. He also did retreat ministry, counseling, and spiritual direction. He was preceded in death by his parents, George T. and Nora Cox Ryan; siblings: Sr. Sabina Ryan OP, Marie Collette Ryan OP, Thomas Ryan, Nora Moore, Francis Ryan, Susan Rochford and Ann Ryan. He is survived by Sr. Nora Ryan OP, Imelda McMillan, Mary Rehan, George Ryan, Virginia Garner, and John Ryan; over 50 nephews and nieces and their descendents. A MEMORIAL MASS will be celebrated for Fr. Jim at St. John's Church at Creighton University at 10am Tuesday, September 13, 2019, with a reception following on the lower level. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street | 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.