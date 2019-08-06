Ryan, James H., S.J. July 28, 2019 Let us pray in thanksgiving for Fr. James H. Ryan,S.J who was called to eternal life on July 28, 2019. He died at St. Camillus Jesuit Retirement Community in Wauwatosa WI, a Jesuit for almost sixty-three years and a priest for fifty years. His Mass of Christian Burial occurred on the evening of August 1, 2019 in the St. Camillus Jesuit Community Chapel. He was a 1955 graduate of Creighton Prep. A MORE COMPLETE NOTICE of his life and ministry and of his twelve brothers and sisters will be published beginning Friday. A MEMORIAL MASS for Fr. Jim will be at St. John's Church at Creighton University at 10am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with a reception following. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 101 North 72 Street | 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

