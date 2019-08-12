Ryan, James H., S.J. A MEMORIAL MASS will be CELEBRATED for Fr. Jim at St. John's Church at Creighton University at 10am Tuesday, September 13, with a Reception following on the lower level. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street - 402-391-1664 - www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.