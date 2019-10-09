Ruzicka, Joyce Elaine Age 71 Joyce Elaine Ruzicka, of North Bend, NE, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Survived by husband, Gene Ruzicka, North Bend; daughter, Renee (John) Campbell, Elkhorn, NE; sons, Doug (Nichole) Ruzicka and Chad (Michelle) Ruzicka, all North Bend; mother, Ethel M. Kavan, Wahoo, NE; sisters, Sue Mixan, Omaha; Cindy (Frank) Pollard, Fremont; and Karen (Kenton) Sitts, Morse Bluff, NE; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, NE. Closed-casket visitation on Thursday from 4-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, all at the church. Burial at Woodland Cemetery, North Bend, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the North Bend Library Foundation or VFW Auxiliary or American Legion Auxiliary. Visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com to leave online condolences. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 | 402-652-8159

