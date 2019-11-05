Rutar, Joan

Rutar, Joan September 18, 1928 - November 3, 2019 Survived by children: Susan Blease (James), Joyce Nordell (Ron), Frank Rutar, Robert "Jim" Rutar, Karen Gray (Chris); grandchildren: Reid, Grant and Adam; brother, Andrew Simpson (Marilyn); best friend of over 70 years, Helen Workman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by husband, Frank J. Rutar. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. BURIAL: 1pm Friday, November 8, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

