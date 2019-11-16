Rustand, Henry "Russ" July 20, 1933 - November 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Arlene; and daughter, Karen. Survived by children, Patty (Danny) Lee, David, Douglas, Susan (Kevin) Coughlin; grandchildren, Robert, Terry (Allye), Ryan, Abby, Chase, Andrew, Emily, Trey; great-grandchildren, Liam, Desmond, Avery, Tatum, and Hannah. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (69th & Blondo). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice House.

