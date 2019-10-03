Russell, Maria Clair June 15, 1930 - September 28, 2019 Family receives friends on Saturday, October 5th from 9am to 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cedmetery. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

