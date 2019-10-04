Russell, Maria Clair June 15, 1930 - September 28, 2019 Maria Clair Russell, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28th. She was born on June 15, 1930 to Edmund and Esther Russell, the eldest of three children. She was a native Omahan. Preceded in death by husband, Mike Mullen; first husband, David Dean Parrish M.D.; and brother, Edmund Russell. Survived by sons: David, Mark and Todd; daughters: Lise, Valerie and Monique; sister, Anne Debs: 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Maria devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, the arts and education. She received a bachelor's degree from Creighton University and two master's degrees from Villanova University. She appeared in performances at the Omaha Community Playhouse and in commercials for Johnny Carson in the 1950s, off-Broadway theater in New York City and for CBS television in Philadelphia as producer for the Gene London Show, and later as Public Relations Director for WCAU having met many notable actors and politicians of the 1960s and 1970s. After her entertainment career, she enjoyed careers in antique sales and real estate before settling into a long career as an English and Theater Arts teacher for several Southern California high schools. She was loved by her family and many friends and will be missed. Many thanks to the loving staff and care givers at Brighton Gardens and Endless Journey Hospice who treated Maria with such dignity and respect. VISITATION: Saturday, October 5th from 9am to 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
