Rushlau, Yvonne F. "Vonnie" Nov 2, 1930 - Jul 24, 2018 She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and "a sweet little gal". She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband, Jim; son, Scott; brother, Ralph. Survived by children, Mark (Debbie) Rushlau and Vicki (Mary) Rushlau; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; special friends, Kay Moore and Duane Tunnyhill and many more family and friends. Memorials may be directed to Discovery Presbyterian Church or River City Mixed Chorus. VISITATION July 27 from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE July 28 10:30am at Discovery Presbyterian Church, 4622 Monroe St. INTERMENT at Graceland Park Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.