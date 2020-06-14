Rush, Toni Marie (Dooley) August 14, 1965 - June 12, 2020 Age 54. Preceded in death by father, Gilbert Dooley. Survived by daughters: Nanette, Breanna and Michaela; son, Donnie; grandchildren: Micaleah, Shelby, Alexia, Korbin, Morgan, Jordyn, James, Cooper, Kyrie and Beau; mother, Mary Dooley; sister Tina (Frank); and brother Donnie (Vicky). No Services. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

