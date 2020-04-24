Rush, Sharee R. October 24, 1938 - April 21, 2020 Age 81. Sharee and Charles were married at St. Mary's on June 3, 1961, and had a great marriage for over 58 years. Her main mission in life was to be a mother, and she was a great mom. She had a tremendous love for her children and grandchildren. She was the rock of their marriage, intelligent, witty, and caring. Sharee was the 1956 Bellevue High School "All Around Girl" chosen by the faculty. Preceded in death by parents, Wilmer and Phyllis Cressman; daughter, Tammy Rush. Survived by husband, Charles Rush; children, Tom Rush, Teresa Miller (Shawn), and Tim Rush; grandchildren: Margot Miller, Neleigh Rush, Jace Rush, Dax Kruse, and Charles Kruse; sister, Connie Nelson; brother-in-law, Joe Rush (Dee); and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, April 24, 5-7pm, with a Private Vigil Service at 7pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, April 25, 10 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue. Video information can be found at the website below. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sharee Rush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.