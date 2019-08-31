Rush, Michael Edward "Mike" June 8, 1962 - August 28, 2019 Age 57. Preceded in death by parents, Gary "Bud" and Marge Rush. Survived by daughter, Ella Rush; siblings: Pat (Jeanie), Tom, Dennis (Marlene), Charlie and Vicki Rush; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, September 2, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 3, 10:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

