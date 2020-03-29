Rupert, Carmelita D. March 11, 1962 - March 24, 2020 Survived by daughters: Laquilla Darcel Rupert (Kornelius) and Marquilla Darcel Rupert; granddaughters: Skai Louise Pargo and Kenzi Rose Pargo; special friend, Johnny Hollingsworth; parents: Matthew II and Rebecca Rupert; sister, Sharon Moore; brothers: Matthew Rupert III (Doris), Brett Henderson (Morgan) and Mark Sanders; nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Open Viewing 9am-7pm Thursday, April 2, at Forest Lawn. Private Graveside Service in Forest Lawn Cemetery. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

