Runge, Carol Doreen (Rhedin) September 12, 1941 - March 6, 2020 Of Bullhead City, AZ; formerly Louisville, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Carl; daughter, Sandra; parents, Emile and Doreen Rhedin; sisters, Lois, Suzi, Marilyn; brothers, Fritz, Rollie. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Tim, Steve (Marti), Jim (Janie); grandkids: Ryan and wife Adel, Matthew, Rachel; great-granddaughter, Carli; sisters, Tootie Runge, Becky Bell; many extended family and friends. VISITATION at Mortuary Thursday starting at Noon prior to FUNERAL SERVICES at 1pm. Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water, NE. Memorials suggested to the Family. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington Street, Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

