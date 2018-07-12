Rundquist, Gregory Dean Nov 2, 1942 - May 30, 2018 Gregory Dean Rundquist, age 75, of Kansas City, MO, died on May 30, 2018. Greg was born Nov. 2, 1942 in Norfolk, NE, to Elwin and Marzella of Royal, NE. He was an architect for 50 years, a kind and generous person with a great sense of humor, a loving husband, father, grandpa, and brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Barbara; son, Scott from KC, MO; daughter, Christine Quick (Chad) from Lee's Summit, MO; brother, Tom Rundquist (Shirley) from Omaha, NE; sister, Sandra Gregory (Mike) from LasVegas, NV; and five grandchildren: Aurora Wassmuth; Scott Jr. and Lawrence Rundquist; and Austin and Amelia Quick. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, July 14, at 11am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 4912 Leavenworth St., Omaha.

