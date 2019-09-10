Rule, David A. March 2, 1964 - September 7, 2019 Survived by parents, Mary J. and Albert S. Rule; sisters, Melissa Ann Huber and Christine L. Shaighan (Fadel); seven nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 12th at 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Family Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Prayer Garden. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

