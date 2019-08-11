Ruggio, Kimberly November 28, 1956 - August 1, 2019 Kimberly Ruggio of McKinney, TX, passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born on November 28, 1956 to Gerald Eugene and Sandra (Clary) Rock in Grand Island, NE. Kimberly married Thomas "Tom" Ruggio on September 28, 1985 in Papillion, NE. She was a graduate of UNO. Kimberly was the manager at Pearl Vision for many years. She was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Kimberly was a talented artist. She loved horseback riding. Kimberly volunteered and participated in the hippotherapy program at Rocky Top with her beloved horse, Gabby Leo Gold. She gracefully endured multiple sclerosis for 40 years and was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed. Kimberly is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tom Ruggio of McKinney, TX; daughter, Bethany Eloot, also of McKinney; son, Anthony Ruggio and wife, Sarah Olivares of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Maddox and Cannon; parents, Gerald and Sandra Rock; brother, Kevin Rock and wife Kris of Lincoln, NE; sister, Jennifer YingLing and husband, Wayne of Cleveland, OH; brother, Matthew Rock and wife, Donna of Papillion, NE; uncle, Daniel Rock and wife, Shauna of Grand Island, NE; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, James and Betty Marron of Henderson, NY; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Beatrice Ruggio of Oswego, NY; and loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Rock. A FUNERAL SERVICE was held at 10am Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 110 St. Gabriel Way, McKinney, TX 75069. The family received friends during a VISITATION on Sunday evening from 6-8pm at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel in Allen, TX. A Rosary began at 7pm. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMFuneral.com. Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013 | 972-562-2601
