Ruffcorn, Russell "Shiny"

Ruffcorn, Russell "Shiny" July 16, 1951 - October 27, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Barbara. Survived by sons, Russell Lee and Robert William (Megan) Ruffcorn; granddaughter, Kara Lee Ruffcorn, brother Rich (Dianne) Ruffcorn. MEMORIAL SERVICE Friday November 1, 11am, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chape. l KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.