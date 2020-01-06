Ruffcorn, Lisa M. Age 44 Survived by husband, Rusty; daughters, Bella and Brooklyn Ruffcorn; parents, Mick and Rose Rathbun; and brother, Paul (Kristy) Rathbun. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 12Noon. VISITATION with the family starts Wednesday at 10am until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for her daughters' education. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

