Ruff, Lowell C. December 19, 1928 - December 20, 2019 Survived by wife, Lily Ruff; children: Gail Samson (Steve), Wayne Ruff (Karen), Bruce Ruff (Tamra); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Edgar and Hilma Ruff; first wife, Vernell Ruff; siblings. SERVICES: 10am Saturday, December 28, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, or Benson VFW Post #2503. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

