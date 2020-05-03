Ruff, Kay A. June 14, 1944 - April 30, 2020 At age 75, Kay Ruff loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Ashland, NE with family close by and all her animals content in the barn. She was a strong independent lady who was diagnosed with cancer 6 months prior. Kay was born in Littleton, CO where she spent her childhood and began her love for horses and passion for riding. She attended college in Colorado and completed her teaching degree at the University of Nebraska Omaha. After college she taught special education and later became a substitute teacher, owned a daycare, had a tack business and worked alongside her two sons. She also dedicated her extra time to her grandchildren and animals. Grandchildren were her life, with horses being next in line. If she was not attending one of her grandchildren's many youth sports games or helping taking them to practice, she was taking them 4-H meeting and horse shows, or many other various activities. Not often did she have just one grandchild, she preferred to have all of them. Kay was the most selfless, giving individual that thought of everyone before herself. She was a mentor, mother of two lucky sons, Carsten and Cody; with two lovely/caring daughters-in-law, Missy and Angie; and the best grandma to five lucky grandchildren, Caden, Chase, Kylee and Riley, and Tucker. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Anderson of Denver, CO and Hilda Anderson of Omaha, NE. Her life was full of love, joy, and kindness. She will always be looking down on her family from her horse barn in the sky. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will be made to Sarpy County 4-H Horse program. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Ruff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.