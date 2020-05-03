Ruff, Kay A. June 14, 1944 - April 30, 2020 At age 75, Kay Ruff loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Ashland, NE with family close by and all her animals content in the barn. She was a strong independent lady who was diagnosed with cancer 6 months prior. Kay was born in Littleton, CO where she spent her childhood and began her love for horses and passion for riding. She attended college in Colorado and completed her teaching degree at the University of Nebraska Omaha. After college she taught special education and later became a substitute teacher, owned a daycare, had a tack business and worked alongside her two sons. She also dedicated her extra time to her grandchildren and animals. Grandchildren were her life, with horses being next in line. If she was not attending one of her grandchildren's many youth sports games or helping taking them to practice, she was taking them 4-H meeting and horse shows, or many other various activities. Not often did she have just one grandchild, she preferred to have all of them. Kay was the most selfless, giving individual that thought of everyone before herself. She was a mentor, mother of two lucky sons, Carsten and Cody; with two lovely/caring daughters-in-law, Missy and Angie; and the best grandma to five lucky grandchildren, Caden, Chase, Kylee and Riley, and Tucker. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Anderson of Denver, CO and Hilda Anderson of Omaha, NE. Her life was full of love, joy, and kindness. She will always be looking down on her family from her horse barn in the sky. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will be made to Sarpy County 4-H Horse program. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.