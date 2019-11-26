Ruf, Joseph Jr.

Ruf, Joseph Jr. Age 84 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by wife, Anna; children: Joseph III (Gale) of Madison, WI; John (Beth) of Maumee, OH; Lucy Ruf (Vivek Kumar) of Omaha; and James (Lindsey) of Lake Oswego, OR; four grandchildren; brother, Anthony of Chicago, IL; and grand dog, Noodlz. VISITATION: Friday, 10-11am, at the church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 11am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 12:30pm, at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a local veterans organization. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

