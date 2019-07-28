Rueschhoff, Bernadine Walletta December 11, 1939 - July 24, 2019 79, of Gretna, NE, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019. Bernadine was born on December 11, 1939. Her parents were Grover and Burrell Soliday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin. Bernadine was a devoted mother, grandma, and GiGi. She is survived by two brothers; three sisters; her four children; David Rueschhoff, Bernard (Maleta) Rueschhoff, John (Cindi) Rueschhoff, and Pam (Bruce) Retzlaff; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of her Beautiful Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Gathering Place (222 S Mayne St. Valley, NE 68064) from 1-4pm. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington ST Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

