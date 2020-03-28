Rudo, Barbara Lou May 16, 1934 - March 25, 2020 Age 85, rural Akron, IN died at 10:29 p.m. at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born to Glen W. and Minnie M. (McClone) Holloway in Mentone, Indiana. Barbara graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952. She married Sava Rudo on July 4, 1953 at the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church. Her and Sava moved from Mentone to Nebraska and lived there for 30 years. She then moved to Akron 32 years ago where they made Akron their final home. Barbara enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also like doing word searches. Barbara worked at the Heckman Bindery in North Manchester but has been retired for several years. Surviving Barbara are her three children: Sheryl (Eric) Hayes of Omaha, NE, Sandra (Troy) Smith of Claypool, Scott (Jo-Ann) Rudo of Omaha, NE; two brothers: Dean (Sylvia) Holloway of Rochester; Don Holloway of Cromwell; five grandchildren: Sony (Andrea) Nemitz, Samantha (Terry) Masterson all of Warsaw, Janell (Jimmy) Rickard of Fremont, NE, David Hayes, Sava Rudo all of Omaha, NE; seven great-grandchildren: Tyler, Seth, Brigit, Dacey, Natalie, Lance and Cameron. Preceding Barbara in death are her parents; her husband, Sava Rudo (May 11, 2015); three brothers: Bud, Bernie and Rodney Holloway; (1) sister: Phyllis Nette; seven half siblings: Emma, Frank, Kathlene, Paulene, Frances, Helen and Lela. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Private Services will be held with burial in the Nichols Cemetery, Akron. There will be a public Service of Remembrance at a later date. For those who wish to honor the memory of Barbara, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Welfare League, 1048 S. 325 E., Pierceton, IN 46562. EARL-LOVE FUNERAL HOME Akron, IN | (574) 893-4235
