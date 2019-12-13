Rude, George A. August 13, 1940 - December 11, 2019 George A. Rude, age 79, passed away December 11, 2019. He was born August 13, 1940 to the late Peter and Alma (Torkelson) Rude. George proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired from the Omaha World-Herald. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally Rude; children, Jodi Hinsdale (Rob) and Scott Rude (Heather); granddaughter, Kara Hinsdale; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Friday December 13, 2019, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

