Ruckman, Everett P. "Butch", Jr. Age 76 - December 26, 2019 Westphalia, IA. Preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Barbara (Jones) Ruckman Sr.; sisters, Pam Thomas, Carla Garcia, and Shirley Harris; and brother Ben Ruckman. Butch is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Ruckman; daughters, Chelle Cooper (Chuck), Justene Ruckman, and Kristi Wagner (Scott); brother John Ruckman; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE is at 4pm Monday, December 30, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

