Rubingh, Gerus M. "Gary" January 12, 1948 - January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John and Henrietta Rubingh. Survived by wife, Charlotte; children, Carla, Jeremy and Amy Rubingh; grandson, Bennett; brother, Donn (Ruth); sister, Mary Vander Pol; nieces and nephews. The Family will Receive friends Tuesday, January 7th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 8th, 11am at Christ Community Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church Mission Ministries. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

