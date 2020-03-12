Rozmiarek, Daniel Daniel passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Carter Lake, IA. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brenda; son, Brent; daughter, Morgan; two brothers, Ken and Steven; three stepchildren; several nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose; father, Raymond; and daughter, Keisey. Dan worked at Omaha Steaks and loved to hang out with his fur-pal, Chopper. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, March 14, 2-4pm, at Carter Lake Improvement Club, 4328 N 9th St., Carter Lake, IA 51510.

