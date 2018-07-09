Rozmajzl, Catherine Feb 19, 1920 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by beloved parents, Frank and Amelia (Petru); brothers: Francis, Edward J., and Charles; nephews, Edward C. and Michael. Cherished Auntie to Linda (Keith) Wotherspoon and Theresa (Richard) Buggy; grandnieces and grandnephew: Victoria, Nicole, Richard and Micaela Rozmajzl, Melissa (Patrick) Troutman, Zach (Dara) Wotherspoon, Adam and Anna Buggy. The family would also like to thank Benjamin Carey for his dedication and care of Catherine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Columbans Mission or Holy Cross Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 12th from 6:15pm to 7pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 13th at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 10:30am. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery immediately following. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.