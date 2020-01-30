Royer, Carol J. Age 55 Of Bellevue. Survived by children: Anastacia Van Kirk Bartell (Fritz), of Norfolk, NE; and Myles Pospisil, Fremont, NE; grandson, Thales; mother, Phyllis Royer, Nebr. City; siblings, Vickie Krohn (Grant), Adel, IA; and Kevin Royer (Rhonda), Gretna, NE; nieces, nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11am, at First United Methodist Church, Nebr. City. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Jan. 31, Gude Mortuary. Nebr. City. Memorials to Fresh Start, Inc., Lincoln, NE; or First United Methodist Church, Nebr. City. GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com

