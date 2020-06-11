Rowlette, Mark J.

Rowlette, Mark J. December 30, 1959 - June 8, 2020 Preceded in death by, father, James Rowlette; daughter, Merecedes Rowlette. Survived by, mother, Susan Puls; sisters and brothers, Cindy Cooley (Todd), James Puls (Lynnette), Chris Rowlette (Sarah), Cathleen Rowlette; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Justin Giambelluca; grandchildren, Dylan, Justin Jr., Jacelyn and Jianni; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13th, 10:30am West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Home for Boys. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

