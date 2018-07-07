Rowland, Ronald (Dan) Jul 10, 1962 - Jul 3, 2018 Of Yutan. Preceded in death by parents, Junior and Geraldine; siblings, Marie Harrison, John. Survived by wife, Linda; children, Amanda, William; grandchildren: Lucas, Zoie, TJ, Gabriel, Draven, Nevaeh, Austin; siblings: Mae (Darrell) Daniel, Lawrence (Janet), Joan Petzold, Sherman (Leona), Mary; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 4pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

