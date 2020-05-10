Rowland, Elizabeth "Betty" Ariza

Rowland, Elizabeth "Betty" Ariza March 28, 1938 - May 6, 2020 Preceded in death by sister, Eileen; and parents, Frank and Rose Rothanzl. Survived by husband, Donald Rowland; her children, Debra (Pablo) Ondar, Denise (David) Muck, Ricardo (Patricia) Ariza, Liz Ariza, Michael (Julie) Ariza, and Marie (Jerome) Clark; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Service: Tuesday, May 12, Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Live service available on Westlawn-Hillcrest Facebook Page at 11 AM. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetary. Memorials suggested to Operation Smile (3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453). If you wish to attend, please go to Westlawn-Hillcrest Obituaries for policy on attending the Service. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Rowland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.