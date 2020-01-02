Rowin, Darryl Dean Age 52 Gretna, NE. Passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1967 in Omaha to John and Charlene (Gates) Rowin. Darryl worked in the Heating and Air business most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and boating. Darryl is survived by his parents: John and Charlene Rowin; brother: Doug Rowin (Michelle); niece: Shelby Rowin and fiancee' Zach Ackerman; nephew: Kyle Rowin; aunt: Marlene Polifka (Jim); cousins and friends. VISITATION: from 5-7pm Thursday, January 2, at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, January 3, also at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Anderson Grove Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

