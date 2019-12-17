Rowen, Kathleen Murphy "Kathy" August 6, 1945 - December 15, 2019 Family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5:30-7pm at West Center Chapel with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Dec. 20, 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

