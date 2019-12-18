Rowen, Kathleen Murphy "Kathy" August 6, 1945 - December 15, 2019 Omaha, NE. Loving mother of five and Mimi to 12 grandchildren passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her Lake Candlewood home on December 15th. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James Thomas (Tom) Rowen; parents, Charles Thomas Murphy and Kathleen Hatch Murphy, Edina, MN; and brother, Thomas Charles Murphy, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Survived by daughter, Kelly Rowen Gage (Scott) of Loch Lloyd, MO and their children, Charlie, Jack and Leo; daughter, Molly Rowen Carroll (Adam) of Bend, OR and their children, Tommy and Cora; son, Tommy Rowen (Meghan) of Omaha and their children, James and Margaret (Magee); son, Michael Rowen (Christie) of St. Louis, MO and their children, Kellan, Rylan and Grady; and son, Leo Rowen (Betsy) of Denver, CO and their children, Oliver and Murphy; and brothers, Robert Murphy (Diane), Dave Murphy (Pam); brother-in-law, James Rowen (Terri); sisters-in-law, Anne Murphy, Kate Rowen, and Judy Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy, who was born and raised in Edina, MN comes from a long history with the city of Minneapolis. Her grandmother, Cora Larpenteur's family and Henry Sibley founded St. Paul, Minnesota. Cora Larpenteur Murphy's great grandfather was Auguste Louis Larpenteur who built the first frame house, brick store, and post office in St. Paul. Larpenteur Avenue, a main thoroughfare in "The Cities" is named after Kathy's family. Kathy graduated high school from Holy Angels Academy in Edina, Minnesota and attended Creighton University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Anyone who knew Kathy would not be surprised to hear that she won the Miss Cutie award at Creighton that raised money for the United Way. After graduating from college she was an elementary school teacher for two years until the birth of her first child. She then began her committed career of being a loving mother to her five children. Kathy contributed countless hours to her Omaha community. She was politically engaged by volunteering in local, state and federal elections. Kathy was part of numerous organizations such as the Omaha Law League, Junior League, Joslyn Art Museum, Clarkson Hospital, Designer Show House, Happy Hollow Country Club, and St. Francis House. Kathy was also dedicated to parochial education at St. Joan of Arc, Duchesne Academy and as an active member on the Marian High School and Creighton Prep Moms club. Kathy was most recently on the Father Flanagan League board to canonize Boys Town founder Father Edward Flanagan. One of her greatest accomplishments was in 2012 when she arranged to bring from France the statue of St. Jeanne Jugan, the 19th Century foundress of the religious order, Little Sisters of the Poor, to Creighton University. The miraculous cure of Creighton alumnus Dr. Edward Gatz led to Sister Jeanne's canonization in 2009. The statue was placed in the garden of McGloin Hall on Creighton's campus in honor of Rev. Richard D. McGloin S.J. who prayed with Dr. Gatz and his wife to seek the intercession of Sister Jeanne Jugan for the miracle. Kathy was a long-standing member of the Happy Hollow Country Club where she loved playing golf with her beloved golf group. In 2017, she won the 18 Hole Best-Ball Partner's tournament. When her husband Tom passed away in 2011, she and her children set up the Tom Rowen Junior Golfer Achievement Award that recognizes one girl and one boy Junior Golfer each season who exemplifies good sportsmanship, personal character, and respect for the game. Each winner selects a charity close to their heart to receive the donation of the award money in that Junior Golfer's name. She passed on her love of golf to her children and grandchildren. Kathy was also passionate about supporting Nebraska Cornhusker football, watching Jeopardy, working on crossword puzzles, playing bridge, spending endless hours with her grandchildren, and spending time at her cabin on Lake Okoboji with her children and grandchildren. Kathy was notorious for anonymously dropping off chocolate chip cookies, lemon bars, or a gift on friends' porches and doorsteps. These treats were usually delivered as a token of support in the recipient's time of need or congratulations in time of celebration. Kathy was a devout Catholic and lived a faith-filled life which was demonstrated every day in everything she did. She religiously attended daily mass, endlessly prayed Novenas, regularly planted flowers outside of her church, Boys Town, for every season, and planned a retirement celebration for Rev. Aloysius McMahon, Fr. "Mac," who loved her dearly. She also spent hours learning more about her faith. She started to write books about the lives of the saints and the number of times the number three is mentioned in the bible and in Christ's life. She loved and relied on her faith beyond words. Kathy was truly beautiful on the inside and out. She had a beautiful style that was classic yet, so modern and inside she had a heart of gold always thinking about others before herself. On December 15th this world lost a truly singularly extraordinary woman who touched so many lives. Heaven gained a lot of chocolate chip cookies, laughter and love. We will miss her warm smile, loving heart, and selfless soul. WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, December 19th, 7pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5:30-7pm. MASS of CHRISITIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 20th, 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Little Sisters of the Poor. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
