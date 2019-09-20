Rowe, Robert C. June 15, 1950 - September 18, 2019 A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for family, friends, and acquaintances to reminisce, chat, and fully enjoy one another's presence related to Bob. HIDDEN VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 9502 Leathers Rd, Richmond, MO 64085 | (816) 470-0077

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.